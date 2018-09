Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2001 ultra 150 with very low hours! #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2008 Location Morton, IL (outside of Peoria) Posts 46 2001 ultra 150 with very low hours! I’m selling my 2001 ultra 150. It has only 67 hours on it! It has the triple pisser mod, all new oil lines, a new seat cover, a nice trailer with a jack and a spare carrier with a spare. The trailer has brand new tires that have only seen the inside of my garage! A new battery last year always kept on a battery tender.

Asking $3000 firm. (NADA lists at $2985 average retail without the extras I have listed)

C5437122-3258-4BBE-9F78-D6B3E01106CA.jpeg (1.31 MB, 1 views) 05F4596E-4AEA-49F3-954D-430280C521F1.jpeg (1.88 MB, 1 views)

