Installing Coffman Pipe and flame arrestor on 93 X2

I am going to be installing a Coffman pipe on my 93 x2 in short order. Outside the added cooling lines will I need anything special? Will a stock headpipe gasket work? I am also going to install a new flame arrestor as well. How much will these mess with the stock tuning of the carb?

Re: Installing Coffman Pipe and flame arrestor on 93 X2

You should only have to open the hi speed adjuster about a 1/4 turn or so.

