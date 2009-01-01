 Installing Coffman Pipe and flame arrestor on 93 X2
  Yesterday, 11:19 PM
    roush611
    Installing Coffman Pipe and flame arrestor on 93 X2

    I am going to be installing a Coffman pipe on my 93 x2 in short order. Outside the added cooling lines will I need anything special? Will a stock headpipe gasket work? I am also going to install a new flame arrestor as well. How much will these mess with the stock tuning of the carb?
  Today, 12:22 AM
    JonnyX2
    Re: Installing Coffman Pipe and flame arrestor on 93 X2

    You should only have to open the hi speed adjuster about a 1/4 turn or so.
