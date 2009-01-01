 Are these carbs worth anything?
  Yesterday, 09:25 PM
    roush611
    roush611 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Oct 2017
    Location
    Discovery Bay
    Age
    32
    Posts
    41

    Are these carbs worth anything?

    My buddy got these with a bunch of parts when he bought his 650sx. I do not know anything about this set up. He is not going to use them as the ski alread has an sbn 44. The intake is a PJS and the Carbs are mikuni. Looking to sell has he needed to dump some money into the ski, just dont know enough about the set up to price fairly
    BF9DE7C1-DCF3-423B-8CD3-974BC3BF28B8.jpeg
  Yesterday, 10:55 PM
    Mythenand
    Mythenand is offline
    PWCToday Guru
    Join Date
    Feb 2018
    Location
    Manteca, California
    Posts
    321

    Re: Are these carbs worth anything?

    More than likely dual 38 bn mikuni can’t help you out on pricing
  Yesterday, 11:14 PM
    roush611
    roush611 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Oct 2017
    Location
    Discovery Bay
    Age
    32
    Posts
    41

    Re: Are these carbs worth anything?

    That’s what I was thinking! Thank you for the conformation.
