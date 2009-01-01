|
Are these carbs worth anything?
My buddy got these with a bunch of parts when he bought his 650sx. I do not know anything about this set up. He is not going to use them as the ski alread has an sbn 44. The intake is a PJS and the Carbs are mikuni. Looking to sell has he needed to dump some money into the ski, just dont know enough about the set up to price fairly
BF9DE7C1-DCF3-423B-8CD3-974BC3BF28B8.jpeg
Re: Are these carbs worth anything?
More than likely dual 38 bn mikuni can’t help you out on pricing
Re: Are these carbs worth anything?
That’s what I was thinking! Thank you for the conformation.
