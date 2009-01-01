Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Are these carbs worth anything? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2017 Location Discovery Bay Age 32 Posts 41 Are these carbs worth anything? My buddy got these with a bunch of parts when he bought his 650sx. I do not know anything about this set up. He is not going to use them as the ski alread has an sbn 44. The intake is a PJS and the Carbs are mikuni. Looking to sell has he needed to dump some money into the ski, just dont know enough about the set up to price fairly

BF9DE7C1-DCF3-423B-8CD3-974BC3BF28B8.jpeg #2 PWCToday Guru Join Date Feb 2018 Location Manteca, California Posts 321 Re: Are these carbs worth anything? More than likely dual 38 bn mikuni can’t help you out on pricing #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2017 Location Discovery Bay Age 32 Posts 41 Re: Are these carbs worth anything? That’s what I was thinking! Thank you for the conformation. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules