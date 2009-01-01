Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: who rebuilds engines? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2018 Location OH Age 35 Posts 23 who rebuilds engines? so been searching the forams and all i've found is old non working web sites. i have a 82 JS550 that i need rebuilt. other then sbt and kgroup. who can i send it to to rebuild it? thanks for your time and suggestions #2 Attention ***** PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Sin City USA Age 55 Posts 29,433 Re: who rebuilds engines? You can try Newmiller Machine. Contact mcn6 here on the forum, he may be able to help you out. Originally Posted by Firebird A/C&Heating Originally Posted by OMG.....Rules for 550 vintage ski class...550 ski riders do not conform to any kind of rules. That is why you are riding a 550 ski in the first place. Rules suck....

