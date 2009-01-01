 who rebuilds engines?
  Yesterday, 09:04 PM
    Ryanpb68
    who rebuilds engines?

    so been searching the forams and all i've found is old non working web sites. i have a 82 JS550 that i need rebuilt. other then sbt and kgroup. who can i send it to to rebuild it? thanks for your time and suggestions
  Yesterday, 09:52 PM
    JonnyX2
    Re: who rebuilds engines?

    You can try Newmiller Machine. Contact mcn6 here on the forum, he may be able to help you out.
