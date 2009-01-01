|
|
-
PWCToday Newbie
who rebuilds engines?
so been searching the forams and all i've found is old non working web sites. i have a 82 JS550 that i need rebuilt. other then sbt and kgroup. who can i send it to to rebuild it? thanks for your time and suggestions
-
Attention *****
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: who rebuilds engines?
You can try Newmiller Machine. Contact mcn6 here on the forum, he may be able to help you out.
Originally Posted by Firebird A/C&Heating
OMG.....Rules for 550 vintage ski class...550 ski riders do not conform to any kind of rules. That is why you are riding a 550 ski in the first place. Rules suck....
PS...the rule book will be in my 550 pump
Originally Posted by WB1994
Listen , stop your cryin' , its only an X2.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules