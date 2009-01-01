Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 2001 RX 951 bogging issue #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2017 Location Alabama Posts 2 2001 RX 951 bogging issue I've put a new topend(120psi on both cylinders) and rebuilt the carbs on a 2001 RX 951. It cranks easily and idles like a dream. It accelerates strong up to about 4-4.5K RPMS(maybe to 25mph) and just as it is breaking over to plane it's as if you've throttled back to just enough throttle to keep it planed or maybe a little less and it gradually starts slowing. You can throttle wide open with no effect and it doesn't make the typical WHHAAA sound of a overly rich condition. You can release it back to idle, sit there a minute and repeat. If you try to accelerate right after its done this it bogs much quicker. It seems fuel related, but thought it might be electrical so I checked the voltage at the battery while reving to 5K on the trailer and it doesn't go over about 13.8. Is there any test I might try with the carbs still attached or do I need to pull and rebuild again. The popoff was on the high side(23) when I did that. I did not replace the manual pump diaphragm. It does appear to be squirting fuel from the pump when you press the throttle, but not sure how much it should be. Removed RAVES and they seem clean enough. How much affect does the water regulator have and is there a test for it? Any help would be appreciated.



Thanks

Mark #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2003 Location Sunny Fla Posts 24,910 Re: 2001 RX 951 bogging issue Its a fuel issue,its starving for fuel.... Have you changed out all the grey fuel lines ?? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) 1957Dave Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules