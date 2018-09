Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: ECU code 25 - is it the sensor or the computer #1 Resident Guru Join Date Aug 2005 Location Denial, VA Age 53 Posts 1,033 ECU code 25 - is it the sensor or the computer I have seen much information about the dreaded Code 25 from the knock sensor. Have also seen a reference to a person who can "reflash" the ECU to get rid of this code. Now that I have the motor out of the 02 F12x I have... it is easy to replace the sensor - if this really is the problem.



Any help and/or description is appreciated. "Fame is fleeting although Obscurity last forever"

Re: ECU code 25 - is it the sensor or the computer

My family owned a Honda dealership for many years and I never once saw a bad knock sensor it was always the pgmfi unit. Check out gentune on the boards for repair.

