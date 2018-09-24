 Seadoo dess lanyard keys, 3 each - 2 regular keys, 1 learner key, great deal!
    Seadoo dess lanyard keys, 3 each - 2 regular keys, 1 learner key, great deal!

    3 Seadoo DESS lanyard keys. There are 2 regular keys and 1 learner key. The learner key reduces the rpms and speed the rider can go. One of the regular keys is peeling the black plastic off the curly cord part. The other 2 are decent. All these can be re-programed at your seadoo dealer or any shop that has a lanyard seadoo programmer. Save money and have some spares on the cheap here.

    $32 with FREEUSPS Priority 2-3 day shipping.
    Please message if interested. I take paypal.
    Thanks!
    Attached Images Attached Images
    Re: Seadoo dess lanyard keys, 3 each - 2 regular keys, 1 learner key, great deal!

    SOLD, thank you!
