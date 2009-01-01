|
|
-
97 Bomadier GTS trim adjustment
I recently purchased a 97 GTS Sea Doo. It runs OK but the trim is out of wack. (Big Rooster Tail, slow top speed and motor cavitates.) I have searched every article I could find and examined all part lists etc. but cannot find a way to manually adjust the trim. There are no apparent adjustments that I can see. What am I missing?
Also the steering column is very tight. It's not the cable or nozzle. I am guessing it's in the two bushings shown in the parts list but for the life of me I cannot get at it. It appears the shaft is held on by a bolt on the underside embedded in a plastic part that makes it impossible to get at to remove. Any suggestions? I realize this is an old ski with issues but as a ski for friends to ride it would be OK if I could fix these two issues. Any help anyone might give me would be greatly appreciated. Doug
