Up for sale is a 1991 Kawasaki Jetmate. It has had a top-to-bottom overhaul over the past year and a half. These are very difficult to find in any condition. I was sold when I first saw these had a JOYSTICK! Below is a list of what has been done to it.
ENGINE - 750 big pin. 160/160 compression tested - New Ignition. - Freshly rebuilt Mikuni carbs - New 9/15 pitch Impeller from Impros - New Fuel Lines - New Fuel Filter - New Bilge Pump & lines
INTERIOR - Freshly redone seats in marine grade vinyl - 2 Boss Audio speakers with amp and large rechargeable battery - Diamond Grey nonslip HydroTurf
EXTERIOR - 2 Front LED lights (Powered off speaker battery) - 2 Rear BLUE LED Underwater lights - Full vinyl wrap done by SCS Vinyl in Bozeman. Matches the SuperJet - Underside was scratched and slowly taking on water from previous owner. I had it all repaired, patched and had whole underside Rhino-lined. - NEW custom cover made from marine grade canvas. Made to be driven at highway speeds without flying off.
I am SURE I am missing some additional information, but I will update once I remember.
You wont find one of these, especially in this condition. Its not PERFECT but it's the perfect toy for the wife and dog while I am on the SuperJet.
I would PREFER to sell the Jetmate with the 1994 Yamaha SuperJet since the trailer has a jet ski platform on the tongue. The SuperJet was built by Group-K and is their "Hammer" performance package. Then had a custom paint job done for previous owner.
Looking for $10k for both but willing to separate. Please call/text for more information