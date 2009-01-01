Up for sale is a 1991 Kawasaki Jetmate. It has had a top-to-bottom overhaul over the past year and a half. These are very difficult to find in any condition. I was sold when I first saw these had a JOYSTICK! Below is a list of what has been done to it.

ENGINE

- 750 big pin. 160/160 compression tested

- New Ignition.

- Freshly rebuilt Mikuni carbs

- New 9/15 pitch Impeller from Impros

- New Fuel Lines

- New Fuel Filter

- New Bilge Pump & lines

INTERIOR

- Freshly redone seats in marine grade vinyl

- 2 Boss Audio speakers with amp and large rechargeable battery

- Diamond Grey nonslip HydroTurf

EXTERIOR

- 2 Front LED lights (Powered off speaker battery)

- 2 Rear BLUE LED Underwater lights

- Full vinyl wrap done by SCS Vinyl in Bozeman. Matches the SuperJet

- Underside was scratched and slowly taking on water from previous owner. I had it all repaired, patched and had whole underside Rhino-lined.

- NEW custom cover made from marine grade canvas. Made to be driven at highway speeds without flying off.

I am SURE I am missing some additional information, but I will update once I remember.

You wont find one of these, especially in this condition. Its not PERFECT but it's the perfect toy for the wife and dog while I am on the SuperJet.

I would PREFER to sell the Jetmate with the 1994 Yamaha SuperJet since the trailer has a jet ski platform on the tongue. The SuperJet was built by Group-K and is their "Hammer" performance package. Then had a custom paint job done for previous owner.

Looking for $10k for both but willing to separate. Please call/text for more information

(four 0 six) five 7 nine - four 3 four 8