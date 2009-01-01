 1991 Kawasaki JET MATE
Results 1 to 1 of 1
  1. Today, 02:18 PM #1
    rarsop
    rarsop is offline
    PWCToday Newbie rarsop's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    Montana
    Age
    31
    Posts
    9

    1991 Kawasaki JET MATE

    Up for sale is a 1991 Kawasaki Jetmate. It has had a top-to-bottom overhaul over the past year and a half. These are very difficult to find in any condition. I was sold when I first saw these had a JOYSTICK! Below is a list of what has been done to it.

    ENGINE
    - 750 big pin. 160/160 compression tested
    - New Ignition.
    - Freshly rebuilt Mikuni carbs
    - New 9/15 pitch Impeller from Impros
    - New Fuel Lines
    - New Fuel Filter
    - New Bilge Pump & lines

    INTERIOR
    - Freshly redone seats in marine grade vinyl
    - 2 Boss Audio speakers with amp and large rechargeable battery
    - Diamond Grey nonslip HydroTurf

    EXTERIOR
    - 2 Front LED lights (Powered off speaker battery)
    - 2 Rear BLUE LED Underwater lights
    - Full vinyl wrap done by SCS Vinyl in Bozeman. Matches the SuperJet
    - Underside was scratched and slowly taking on water from previous owner. I had it all repaired, patched and had whole underside Rhino-lined.
    - NEW custom cover made from marine grade canvas. Made to be driven at highway speeds without flying off.

    I am SURE I am missing some additional information, but I will update once I remember.

    You wont find one of these, especially in this condition. Its not PERFECT but it's the perfect toy for the wife and dog while I am on the SuperJet.

    I would PREFER to sell the Jetmate with the 1994 Yamaha SuperJet since the trailer has a jet ski platform on the tongue. The SuperJet was built by Group-K and is their "Hammer" performance package. Then had a custom paint job done for previous owner.


    Looking for $10k for both but willing to separate. Please call/text for more information

    (four 0 six) five 7 nine - four 3 four 8
    Attached Images Attached Images
