2001 GTI Impeller Confusion
Hello all. Over the winter I am going to change the impeller and wear ring on my sons 2001 GTI 717. It has a very strong fresh rebuild in it. It has plenty of bottom end, I would like to get a little more top end speed out of it.
What I see for stock pitch is 9/20. All I see for Solas is 10/16. The Solas should be less top end speed, correct?
Is there any other options?
Any opinions?
Thanks for any time you can spend helping out!!
