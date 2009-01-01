Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2001 GTI Impeller Confusion #1 Frequent Poster Join Date May 2017 Location New Holland Posts 155 2001 GTI Impeller Confusion Hello all. Over the winter I am going to change the impeller and wear ring on my sons 2001 GTI 717. It has a very strong fresh rebuild in it. It has plenty of bottom end, I would like to get a little more top end speed out of it.



What I see for stock pitch is 9/20. All I see for Solas is 10/16. The Solas should be less top end speed, correct?



Is there any other options?



Any opinions?



