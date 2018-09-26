Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Seadoo hx #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Nov 2014 Location uk Age 41 Posts 13 Seadoo hx Hi just wondering if anyone can help ,can I remove the inner liner of fibreglass,behind were the waterbox sits ,just want to run a straight pipe for a project and not sure if it will be ok

Screenshot_20180926-131930_Gallery.jpg Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules