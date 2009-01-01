 Chasing a few parts for my SXR1100 Build
pxctoday

  Yesterday, 10:07 PM #1
    Marsig58
    Marsig58 is offline
    Marsig58
    Join Date
    Feb 2011
    Location
    Perth, Western Australia
    Age
    37
    Posts
    102

    Chasing a few parts for my SXR1100 Build

    Im chasing a few parts to complete my 1100 build.

    Tripple Intake Manifold (To Suit 48mm Novi Carbs)
    ADA Head with Domes (28cc if possible)
    Vforce reed valves (Set)
    Tripple Reed Spacers
    Kommander Exhaust Tubing
    Thru Hull Bearing Spacer or Rhaas SXR1100 Bearing Holder complete.
  Yesterday, 11:19 PM #2
    restosud
    restosud is offline
    restosud
    Join Date
    Oct 2006
    Location
    under a ton of work
    Posts
    1,749

    Re: Chasing a few parts for my SXR1100 Build

    have the exhaust tubing and rhaas bearing.pm me
    Last edited by restosud; Yesterday at 11:20 PM.
