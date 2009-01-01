|
Chasing a few parts for my SXR1100 Build
Im chasing a few parts to complete my 1100 build.
Tripple Intake Manifold (To Suit 48mm Novi Carbs)
ADA Head with Domes (28cc if possible)
Vforce reed valves (Set)
Tripple Reed Spacers
Kommander Exhaust Tubing
Thru Hull Bearing Spacer or Rhaas SXR1100 Bearing Holder complete.
have the exhaust tubing and rhaas bearing.pm me
