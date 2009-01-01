Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Chasing a few parts for my SXR1100 Build #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Feb 2011 Location Perth, Western Australia Age 37 Posts 102 Chasing a few parts for my SXR1100 Build Im chasing a few parts to complete my 1100 build.



Tripple Intake Manifold (To Suit 48mm Novi Carbs)

ADA Head with Domes (28cc if possible)

Vforce reed valves (Set)

Tripple Reed Spacers

Kommander Exhaust Tubing

have the exhaust tubing and rhaas bearing.pm me

