It has come time to sell my HX. I just don't have room for all my skis. This ski has been completely gone through and had a 951 swap.The new front mount for the 951 was glassed in using an OEM Seadoo engine mount threaded hard point. All locations that were trimmed from the hull liner were glassed over and blended to the liner. Additionally, to maintain versatility, the original 720 motor mounts were retained allowing the stock 720 to be used if so desired. Reliability was a top priority with this build and almost every part is directly replaceable with an OEM available part and it utilizes an unmodified XP mid-shaft (2000). The wiring harness is from an XP (2000) and retains the OEM factory automatic bilge pump, it also has a tachometer, and fuel gauge. The stock jet pump was replaced with a large hub 144mm pump and is turning a Solas impeller with a longer steering nozzle and a reduction nozzle with stators. On the hood the stock plastic nose piece has been removed and the nose piece has been molded to the hood. Gas struts have been installed to lift, support, and stabilize the hood and the hull was reinforced at the hood hinge location. The carbs were just rebuilt and re-jetted for ProK F/A with outerwears, and the Acc pump and chokes were removed. UMI (replica) steering, XP steering cable, scoop intake grate, Blowsion 28" handlebars, ODI grips PJS throttle and FlyRacing start/stop button. Jet Trim splashguard and Hydroturf mats. Thrust lowrider bilge outlet and bypass fittings.









I'm sure I've forgotten plenty. Please feel free to call or write with any questions. Clean OH title in my name and in my hand. I also have a freshly rebuilt 720 motor available, reach out to me if interested.





Rich (805) 570-0703