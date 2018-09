Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Parting out 1996 Seadoo XP 787 SoCal #1 I dream skis Join Date May 2011 Location So Cal Posts 766 Parting out 1996 Seadoo XP 787 SoCal Motor compression is at 180/160psi

Working VTS system

R&D hull extensions

Stainless impeller

UMI housing for the ON and Trim buttons

UMI Aluminum handlebars

Rear stabilizers/tabs

Top loader intake grate

PM me if interested on any part/parts

xp7873.jpgxp7872.jpgxp7874.jpg

