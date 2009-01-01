|
ISO: Front lid (hood) hinge and hardware
Hinge is for a '97 WaveVenture 760 but looks like it fits many other models/years before and after '97. Need spring nuts and bolts too if you have them.
Please let me know. Thanks!
Re: ISO: Front lid (hood) hinge and hardware
i have a 97 venture in my yard, i will check if that part is any good.
