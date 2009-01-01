|
|
-
Water pipe routing
Hi ,I'm building a project ,using a hydrospace engine, just wondering if anyone has a water pipe routing diagram for inlet and out let as going to be changing the hydrospace exhaust outlet to and short straight one and want to make sure everything is getting cooled properly
Cheers
Forum Rules