Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Water pipe routing #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Nov 2014 Location uk Age 41 Posts 12 Water pipe routing Hi ,I'm building a project ,using a hydrospace engine, just wondering if anyone has a water pipe routing diagram for inlet and out let as going to be changing the hydrospace exhaust outlet to and short straight one and want to make sure everything is getting cooled properly



Cheers Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 6 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 6 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules