|
|
-
PWCToday Newbie
Driveshaft seal
Hello all,
I just changed both seals in the seal carrier. After a quick 5 min ride at the (cold) lake, I went back to my house and found a bumper shaft on the floor. I unmounted the engine and somehow got the shaft out. I took out the seal carrier and noticed one of the seal was broken (it was brand new...) so I bought two new seals and a new needle bearing. I was wondering: do I need a special kind of seal? Like a high temperature seal of some sort?
Here is a pic of the new seals I boughtIMG_20180925_165544.jpg
Here is a picture of the original sealIMG_20180925_165656.jpg
'95 SPX
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 7 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 7 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules