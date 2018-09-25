Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Driveshaft seal #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2018 Location Canada Age 26 Posts 11 Driveshaft seal Hello all,



I just changed both seals in the seal carrier. After a quick 5 min ride at the (cold) lake, I went back to my house and found a bumper shaft on the floor. I unmounted the engine and somehow got the shaft out. I took out the seal carrier and noticed one of the seal was broken (it was brand new...) so I bought two new seals and a new needle bearing. I was wondering: do I need a special kind of seal? Like a high temperature seal of some sort?



Here is a pic of the new seals I boughtIMG_20180925_165544.jpg



Here is a picture of the original sealIMG_20180925_165656.jpg '95 SPX '95 SPX Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 7 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 7 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules