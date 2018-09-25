Hello all,

I just changed both seals in the seal carrier. After a quick 5 min ride at the (cold) lake, I went back to my house and found a bumper shaft on the floor. I unmounted the engine and somehow got the shaft out. I took out the seal carrier and noticed one of the seal was broken (it was brand new...) so I bought two new seals and a new needle bearing. I was wondering: do I need a special kind of seal? Like a high temperature seal of some sort?

Here is a pic of the new seals I boughtIMG_20180925_165544.jpg

Here is a picture of the original sealIMG_20180925_165656.jpg