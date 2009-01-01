 1999 SeaDoo XP Winterization ???
    1999 SeaDoo XP Winterization ???

    I know this may sound stupid but I have to ask . 951 engine drain is open and free of obstruction on engine as well as pump drain at rear of ski .
    The inlet water elbow is also open on the head . With a piece of tubing connected to the water inlet on the head you can blow air through it and hear water gurgling . Still yet anti-freeze will not flow from the head down to block drain .
    Any good advice would be appreciated . Thanks for any good help .
    Re: 1999 SeaDoo XP Winterization ???

    Sorry for the stupid question . I understand now . No replies necessary . Thank to all anyway . Best wishes . Case closed .
