Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1996 yamaha superjet $3200 #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Feb 2014 Location Onsted, MI Age 33 Posts 102 1996 yamaha superjet $3200 Ski is in good shape but is not bad for 22 years old. Has new turf, graphics, oem style fuel line, and start stop. Has lowered oem hood with lowered nose piece. Has coffman exhaust, x metal steering and bars, finger throttle, Odi lock ons, primer, west coast head, bilge, and shortened pole. Compression is 180/180 and is ready to ride. Any questions feel free to contact me at (517)673-2489. Pictures and compression numbers were taking on 9/20

Asking $3200 Attached Images 20180920_171232.jpg (3.45 MB, 4 views)

There are currently 6 users browsing this thread. (2 members and 4 guests) grumpy_steven, orangefinger

