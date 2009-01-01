Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: I have finally settled on the details if my built. Seeking opinions. #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jun 2012 Location Dallas TX Age 38 Posts 162 I have finally settled on the details if my built. Seeking opinions. My plan consists solely of one thing. That thing is the realization that have no idea what I want, but my HP goals are straight forward. They must simply be MORE. I will never be happy with it till its has more, and theres the dilemma, more becomes financially irresponsible, as more, is a infinite process. I've been thru many ideas and still not sure what to do. My current gen 1 x2 is heavily modded including a big pin cases and crank and blank circle small pin cylinders, modded to match 650 coffman system, solas 15/20, lightened flywheel, deep scoop grate, prowatercraft HFC x2 extended ride plate, and engine is fully ported as well as cylinders, and head milled for 185psi, an set of sxr iBodys.

I have purchased a 2000 stx 1100 di model that is showroom immaculate with very low hours. It's the ultra 130 setup. I am searching for info on putting it into my gen 1.x2. My questions are will the di model fit? The stx1100 130hp in the ski is also showroom condition as well as rest of the hull. Hull has no title and its been in storage since 05. I know the di versions mKe 130 HP stock. I want to take the engine, electronics, gauges, and pump / tunnel swap into the x2. I know most Re.gon saY the di engine is garbage, but considering the purchase price is ridiculously low, can I get the di into the x2? Were talking about a near showroom body and mechanically perfect ski thats been in storage since 2005. Can this be done? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules