I am helping a buddy get his 650 running that he recently purchased. I pulled the carb today and it has no idle stop screw and the throttle bracket is bent in all sorts of weird ways. There is no spring on the "arm" so they attached an exterior spring that attaches elsewhere on the ski to bring the throttle back closed, Super ghetto. What is the proper routing of the cable? Should it come from the bottom or top? Also where can you purchase the cable assembly for the carb since this one is jacked? Thanks

