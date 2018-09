Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: WTB x2 driveshaft #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Mar 2018 Location Menifee, CA Posts 58 WTB x2 driveshaft I need an x2 driveshaft. I bought one from someone but it wasn’t an actual x2 shaft so it was too short. Please help. Message me. #2 PWCToday Guru Join Date Feb 2018 Location Manteca, California Posts 316 Re: WTB x2 driveshaft The sit down shafts are longer than x2 right? If so could you cut down and mod for your guys 550 swaps or am I️ completely wrong and they are shorter than x2 drive shaft Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

