Howdy from Grand Rapids MI! Forum etiquette question
Hey there! New to the site, well sort of. I apparently made an account years ago but forgot about it. Anyways, just bought an X2 earlier this year and have been tweaking it here an there based on some of the suggestions on this site. I'm thinking of posting a couple of things that I've done which could be helpful to other users. What's the general vibe here about replying to old (but relevant) threads vs. making new ones? Are threads "closed" after a certain amount of time?
