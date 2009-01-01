Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Howdy from Grand Rapids MI! Forum etiquette question #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2016 Location Grand Rapids, MI Age 25 Posts 1 Howdy from Grand Rapids MI! Forum etiquette question Hey there! New to the site, well sort of. I apparently made an account years ago but forgot about it. Anyways, just bought an X2 earlier this year and have been tweaking it here an there based on some of the suggestions on this site. I'm thinking of posting a couple of things that I've done which could be helpful to other users. What's the general vibe here about replying to old (but relevant) threads vs. making new ones? Are threads "closed" after a certain amount of time? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 3 guests) Merk Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules