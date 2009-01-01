Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: 1992 750sx keihin cdk2 carb #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2015 Location Georgia Age 49 Posts 3 1992 750sx keihin cdk2 carb I am having problems with the stock carb on my ski. I need suggestions on what would be as easy bolt on no modification carb for this ski.





Thanks for any help given! #2 Attention ***** PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Sin City USA Age 55 Posts 29,426 Re: 1992 750sx keihin cdk2 carb "No modification" just puts water on the fire. Originally Posted by Firebird A/C&Heating Originally Posted by OMG.....Rules for 550 vintage ski class...550 ski riders do not conform to any kind of rules. That is why you are riding a 550 ski in the first place. Rules suck....

PS...the rule book will be in my 550 pump Originally Posted by WB1994 Originally Posted by Listen , stop your cryin' , its only an X2. #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2015 Location Georgia Age 49 Posts 3 Re: 1992 750sx keihin cdk2 carb Recommendations? #4 Attention ***** PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Sin City USA Age 55 Posts 29,426 Re: 1992 750sx keihin cdk2 carb Mikuni SBN44 with a carb adapter plate on your existing manifold. You will need to port match the manifold, and iirc, you will need a throttle bracket as well. Two other items will be a flame arrester and a flame arrester adapter. But an SBN44 is WAY better than that Keihin (which you can not get some parts for now) and is much easier to tune. John Zigler can hook you up with all the parts necessary, he is a good guy. Last edited by JonnyX2; Today at 08:55 PM . Originally Posted by Firebird A/C&Heating Originally Posted by OMG.....Rules for 550 vintage ski class...550 ski riders do not conform to any kind of rules. That is why you are riding a 550 ski in the first place. Rules suck....

PS...the rule book will be in my 550 pump Originally Posted by WB1994 Originally Posted by Listen , stop your cryin' , its only an X2. #5 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2015 Location Georgia Age 49 Posts 3 Re: 1992 750sx keihin cdk2 carb Where do I find John Zigler? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 3 guests) Derekwit Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules