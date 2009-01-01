|
1992 750sx keihin cdk2 carb
I am having problems with the stock carb on my ski. I need suggestions on what would be as easy bolt on no modification carb for this ski.
Thanks for any help given!
Mikuni SBN44 with a carb adapter plate on your existing manifold. You will need to port match the manifold, and iirc, you will need a throttle bracket as well. Two other items will be a flame arrester and a flame arrester adapter. But an SBN44 is WAY better than that Keihin (which you can not get some parts for now) and is much easier to tune. John Zigler can hook you up with all the parts necessary, he is a good guy.
Where do I find John Zigler?
