 1992 750sx keihin cdk2 carb
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 5 of 5
  1. Today, 08:28 PM #1
    Derekwit
    Derekwit is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    May 2015
    Location
    Georgia
    Age
    49
    Posts
    3

    1992 750sx keihin cdk2 carb

    I am having problems with the stock carb on my ski. I need suggestions on what would be as easy bolt on no modification carb for this ski.


    Thanks for any help given!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 08:45 PM #2
    JonnyX2
    JonnyX2 is online now
    Attention ***** PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home JonnyX2's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Sin City USA
    Age
    55
    Posts
    29,426

    Re: 1992 750sx keihin cdk2 carb

    "No modification" just puts water on the fire.
    Quote Originally Posted by Firebird A/C&Heating View Post
    OMG.....Rules for 550 vintage ski class...550 ski riders do not conform to any kind of rules. That is why you are riding a 550 ski in the first place. Rules suck....
    PS...the rule book will be in my 550 pump
    Quote Originally Posted by WB1994
    Listen , stop your cryin' , its only an X2.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 08:46 PM #3
    Derekwit
    Derekwit is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    May 2015
    Location
    Georgia
    Age
    49
    Posts
    3

    Re: 1992 750sx keihin cdk2 carb

    Recommendations?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 08:54 PM #4
    JonnyX2
    JonnyX2 is online now
    Attention ***** PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home JonnyX2's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Sin City USA
    Age
    55
    Posts
    29,426

    Re: 1992 750sx keihin cdk2 carb

    Mikuni SBN44 with a carb adapter plate on your existing manifold. You will need to port match the manifold, and iirc, you will need a throttle bracket as well. Two other items will be a flame arrester and a flame arrester adapter. But an SBN44 is WAY better than that Keihin (which you can not get some parts for now) and is much easier to tune. John Zigler can hook you up with all the parts necessary, he is a good guy.
    Last edited by JonnyX2; Today at 08:55 PM.
    Quote Originally Posted by Firebird A/C&Heating View Post
    OMG.....Rules for 550 vintage ski class...550 ski riders do not conform to any kind of rules. That is why you are riding a 550 ski in the first place. Rules suck....
    PS...the rule book will be in my 550 pump
    Quote Originally Posted by WB1994
    Listen , stop your cryin' , its only an X2.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 08:57 PM #5
    Derekwit
    Derekwit is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    May 2015
    Location
    Georgia
    Age
    49
    Posts
    3

    Re: 1992 750sx keihin cdk2 carb

    Where do I find John Zigler?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 3 guests)

  1. Derekwit

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 