Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Pump siphon tubes #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2014 Location jacksonville, fl Posts 11 Pump siphon tubes What year did Seadoo start using the two plastic tubes in the venturi for the bailer's. found a ref. on them in the 1996 parts book, but no P/N. been thru the 93,94,95,95 parts books. My question is should a 1993 GTX have them? #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2006 Location Al-ugh-bam-ugh Posts 26,157 Re: Pump siphon tubes No no tubes on a 93 for sure

