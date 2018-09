Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 2004 sxr for sale cheap #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2016 Location michigan Posts 24 2004 sxr for sale cheap 2004 sxr for sale has been my spare for out on the lake only rode it once this year so figured id sell



will come as stock as i can put it back to for the price of 3500$ fresh water ski low hours has 1000$ in paint.. any questions or offers or want more pictures text 58650677oneone



IMG_2235.JPGIMG_2236.JPG #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Oct 2013 Location funky town Age 86 Posts 6,798 Re: 2004 sxr for sale cheap I'd take it in a heartbeat if it was in NY.



You going to sell the pole and steering???? I'm interested in that. I'm only here to make you mad







I'll tell your girl you said "hi".



