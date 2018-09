Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: kawasaki sxr motor #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2016 Location michigan Posts 24 kawasaki sxr motor candy apple red and black motor for sale comes with crank no pistons



Doesn't come with the light weight fly wheel but will throw it in for some extra $$



motor with out ebox 1200 obo

motor with matching red e-box with msd wires 1500



not on here a lot text 158650677oneone

IMG_2225.JPGIMG_2224.JPGIMG_2226.JPGIMG_2227.JPGIMG_2228.JPG[ATTACH]undefined[/ATTACH] Attached Images IMG_2234.JPG (2.58 MB, 25 views) Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules