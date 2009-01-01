|
(2) Kawasaki 750 Big Pin Engines - Clean!
Are people still buying these?
I have two super clean complete engines. From 96 SSXI's. Low hours. I have electronics, carbs, and manifolds. Also bed plates and motor mounts.
Let me know what you need! Make offers. Need to sell it before I find an X-2 to swap.
Text is preferred. Please don't PM me on here. 3362391438
People are definitely still buying them just got ride of my last canabalized sit down hull
