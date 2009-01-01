 (2) Kawasaki 750 Big Pin Engines - Clean!
  Today, 03:31 PM
    2Smoker119
    2Smoker119 is offline
    Join Date
    Join Date
    Mar 2013
    Location
    Southeast
    Posts
    514

    (2) Kawasaki 750 Big Pin Engines - Clean!

    Are people still buying these?

    I have two super clean complete engines. From 96 SSXI's. Low hours. I have electronics, carbs, and manifolds. Also bed plates and motor mounts.

    Let me know what you need! Make offers. Need to sell it before I find an X-2 to swap.

    Text is preferred. Please don't PM me on here. 3362391438
  Today, 06:26 PM
    Mythenand
    Mythenand is online now
    PWCToday Guru
    Join Date
    Feb 2018
    Location
    Manteca, California
    Posts
    308

    Re: (2) Kawasaki 750 Big Pin Engines - Clean!

    People are definitely still buying them just got ride of my last canabalized sit down hull
