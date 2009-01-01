Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: (2) Kawasaki 750 Big Pin Engines - Clean! #1 I dream skis Join Date Mar 2013 Location Southeast Posts 514 (2) Kawasaki 750 Big Pin Engines - Clean! Are people still buying these?



I have two super clean complete engines. From 96 SSXI's. Low hours. I have electronics, carbs, and manifolds. Also bed plates and motor mounts.



Let me know what you need! Make offers. Need to sell it before I find an X-2 to swap.



Text is preferred. Please don't PM me on here. 3362391438 #2 PWCToday Guru Join Date Feb 2018 Location Manteca, California Posts 308 Re: (2) Kawasaki 750 Big Pin Engines - Clean! People are definitely still buying them just got ride of my last canabalized sit down hull Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not

