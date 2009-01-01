Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: WTB: Kawasaki X2 of Some Sort (L@@K) North Carolina Area #1 I dream skis Join Date Mar 2013 Location Southeast Posts 514 WTB: Kawasaki X2 of Some Sort (L@@K) North Carolina Area Looking for a complete ski, or close to it. Prefer all original and clean graphics..... Or Flat decked. Nothing in between. JK I will consider any X-2.



Prefer Southeast Area. I am in Central NC myself.



I have two super minty 750 Kawi Big Pin's and I am itching to drop one into something fun!



Text is best. (DONT PM ME HERE) 3362391438



Must have a title or transferable BOS. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) scottw090 Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules