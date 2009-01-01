|
|
-
I dream skis
WTB: Kawasaki X2 of Some Sort (L@@K) North Carolina Area
Looking for a complete ski, or close to it. Prefer all original and clean graphics..... Or Flat decked. Nothing in between. JK I will consider any X-2.
Prefer Southeast Area. I am in Central NC myself.
I have two super minty 750 Kawi Big Pin's and I am itching to drop one into something fun!
Text is best. (DONT PM ME HERE) 3362391438
Must have a title or transferable BOS.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)
- scottw090
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules