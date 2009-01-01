Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: mikuni 46 gsr carbs #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Nov 2009 Location santa barbara/redding Posts 3,491 Blog Entries 1 mikuni 46 gsr carbs dual gsr carbs, like black jack and red tops annular discharge style but with a mid range jet, these are spigot mount, i have a protect manifold i could also sell that would work with these , i do not have the rubber mounts, can get them on eBay cheap.never had a chance to run theses , already have 4 sets of other carbs and fuel injection, time to let these go to fund other projects, would consider some trades, 760 girdled head or skat impros 155 prop, $350 shipped.

IMG_2982.JPGIMG_2983.JPGIMG_2984.JPGIMG_2985.JPG Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules