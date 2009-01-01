|
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
mikuni 46 gsr carbs
dual gsr carbs, like black jack and red tops annular discharge style but with a mid range jet, these are spigot mount, i have a protect manifold i could also sell that would work with these , i do not have the rubber mounts, can get them on eBay cheap.never had a chance to run theses , already have 4 sets of other carbs and fuel injection, time to let these go to fund other projects, would consider some trades, 760 girdled head or skat impros 155 prop, $350 shipped.
IMG_2982.JPGIMG_2983.JPGIMG_2984.JPGIMG_2985.JPG
