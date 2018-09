Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Trim tab effect #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2018 Location Bagdad FL Posts 29 Trim tab effect I have a stock 1998 GP1200. I'm interested in the effects of trim tabs. There are none on the ski and I have the stock ride plate. I understand shimming the ride plate will stop the porposing effect. What will the trim tabs do if I put them on and or extend them past the hull. Is the such a thing as to long a trim tab.

Thank you, THE OLD MAN Learn from the mistakes of others, because you don't have enough time to make them all yourself......... #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Oct 2013 Location funky town Age 86 Posts 6,798 Re: Trim tab effect Just make a set, longer than usual, and cut them down to experiment. There's always a "too much". I'm only here to make you mad







