|
|
-
PWCToday Newbie
WTB 750 engine for x2
Hello all,
I am looking to buy a 750 engine for my x2 ski I am trying to race next year. Doesn't have to be perfect since I will be going through the whole motor anyway with new seals and gaskets. Preferably a ski that has low compression or needs a rebuild since I am going to be putting larger pistons in anyway to be cost friendly. Please PM me with what you have.
Thank you,
Corey
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules