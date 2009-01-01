Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: WTB 750 engine for x2 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2015 Location Massachusetts Age 20 Posts 21 WTB 750 engine for x2 Hello all,

I am looking to buy a 750 engine for my x2 ski I am trying to race next year. Doesn't have to be perfect since I will be going through the whole motor anyway with new seals and gaskets. Preferably a ski that has low compression or needs a rebuild since I am going to be putting larger pistons in anyway to be cost friendly. Please PM me with what you have.



Thank you,



