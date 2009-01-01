hello guys

This weekend i took it out and after about 30 mins the engine throttled went up and down and the F1 code flashed and beep non stop.

The code i got from pressing mode and set? was 25

The jetski seemed like it was on a limp mode 3k RPM set and only got to 5mph if i went passed it would throttle up and down.

i turned off the ski let off for 5 mins and it ran normal again. but after getting on it the code reappeared.

Can somebody help me with this? I am thinking ECU but would like some thoughts on it.