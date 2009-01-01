Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Aquatrax f-12 2005 f1 code flashing #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2018 Location houston Posts 5 Aquatrax f-12 2005 f1 code flashing hello guys



This weekend i took it out and after about 30 mins the engine throttled went up and down and the F1 code flashed and beep non stop.



The code i got from pressing mode and set? was 25



The jetski seemed like it was on a limp mode 3k RPM set and only got to 5mph if i went passed it would throttle up and down.



i turned off the ski let off for 5 mins and it ran normal again. but after getting on it the code reappeared.



