|
|
-
Aquatrax f-12 2005 f1 code flashing
hello guys
This weekend i took it out and after about 30 mins the engine throttled went up and down and the F1 code flashed and beep non stop.
The code i got from pressing mode and set? was 25
The jetski seemed like it was on a limp mode 3k RPM set and only got to 5mph if i went passed it would throttle up and down.
i turned off the ski let off for 5 mins and it ran normal again. but after getting on it the code reappeared.
Can somebody help me with this? I am thinking ECU but would like some thoughts on it.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (2 members and 1 guests)
- ballinxalex,
- pxvpwc
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules