Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Mysterious self-starting 2010 VX Cruiser. #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2015 Location Norris Lake, TN Age 28 Posts 1 Mysterious self-starting 2010 VX Cruiser. Hello!

I've got a 2010 VX cruiser that has started doing some very odd things.

One day it began cranking over the engine with nobody near it. just turning over and over, I disconnected the battery, and replaced the starter relay.



Problem solved. For about a week. then it did it again. Called around, ended up replacing wires to/from battery and starter motor (All the heavy gauge wires, positive and ground) with the theory that a bad connection was causing too much current draw and frying the relay. Also another new relay.



Lasted a few more weeks, then started doing it again. Another new relay, and a new starter (old one looked pretty nasty and rusty around the terminal)



Fixed yet again. for a few more weeks.



I've checked ohms at the brown/red wires that if I'm reading the wiring diagram correctly control the relay, and nothing seems to change, or indicate any kind of a short.



Hoping for some input, could something in the electrical box short together intermittently? would that kill the relay repeatedly? Should I try bypassing the entire brown/red part of the harness with new wires to the handlebars to see if that changes things?



