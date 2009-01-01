Hello!
I've got a 2010 VX cruiser that has started doing some very odd things.
One day it began cranking over the engine with nobody near it. just turning over and over, I disconnected the battery, and replaced the starter relay.

Problem solved. For about a week. then it did it again. Called around, ended up replacing wires to/from battery and starter motor (All the heavy gauge wires, positive and ground) with the theory that a bad connection was causing too much current draw and frying the relay. Also another new relay.

Lasted a few more weeks, then started doing it again. Another new relay, and a new starter (old one looked pretty nasty and rusty around the terminal)

Fixed yet again. for a few more weeks.

I've checked ohms at the brown/red wires that if I'm reading the wiring diagram correctly control the relay, and nothing seems to change, or indicate any kind of a short.

Hoping for some input, could something in the electrical box short together intermittently? would that kill the relay repeatedly? Should I try bypassing the entire brown/red part of the harness with new wires to the handlebars to see if that changes things?

Thanks in advance for any suggestions!