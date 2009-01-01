|
seadoo alignment issue with 95 xp
Trying to align a 720 engine out of a 96 HX into my 95 XP 720 hull using the sbt alignment tool. The engine needs to move to the side more than the holes in the bedplate allow. Is this normal? I walled the holes out a bit and still, needs more work. I'm talking 1/8 to 1/4 or more moving to the right side when looking at the ski from the back. I can't remove the bedplate from the cases as it was a salt water ski and I'm pretty sure the bolts will sheer right off, so that only allows me to wallow out the bedplate to mount holes and it just seems like I shouldn't need to do this to make things fit... right?
