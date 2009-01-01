Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: STX 1100 running on 2 cylinders #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2004 Location At D River Age 54 Posts 4,945 STX 1100 running on 2 cylinders Not sure what happened as the ski was running fine this weekend. Let me son take it out and then I could tell when he came back it wasn't running right. It appears to be running on 2 cylinders. I checked comp to make sure he didn't seize it and all are 120lbs. Trimmed all the wires back, no improvement. New plugs, same. There is spark on the front which seems to be the culprit. What is odd is the tach is not displaying correctly now, it is now only showing a 2,3 or 4, not the 2000, 3000, etc...for rpms. I hate electrical issues but it appears it is time to open the Ebox. And as an FYI, no white connectors are broken so I don't think water got inside but who knows. I just got this in a deal and didn't really investigate too much this weekend. Thoughts? #2 I dream skis Join Date Aug 2010 Location Minnesota Age 77 Posts 568 Re: STX 1100 running on 2 cylinders There are a couple possibilities, but the simultaneous failure of the tach eliminates most of them.

Poor performance along with the failed tach suggests a failed Ignitor module. Do you have one to substitute? OLDGUY sez..... "The older I get, the better I was ! #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2010 Location Australia Posts 8,458 Re: STX 1100 running on 2 cylinders sounds to me like the crank has slipped , but what would i know .... http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=425767



modded X2 650



900 powered custom 650 sx .



Jerry Rigging is my specialty .....







if i did like everyone else and copied everything i needed or wanted i would save lots of time and money . modded X2 650900 powered custom 650 sx .Jerry Rigging is my specialty.....if i did like everyone else and copied everything i needed or wanted i would save lots of time and money Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 3 guests) mlracing Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules