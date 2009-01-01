 STX 1100 running on 2 cylinders
  Today, 10:15 AM #1
    Ragged Edge Racing
    STX 1100 running on 2 cylinders

    Not sure what happened as the ski was running fine this weekend. Let me son take it out and then I could tell when he came back it wasn't running right. It appears to be running on 2 cylinders. I checked comp to make sure he didn't seize it and all are 120lbs. Trimmed all the wires back, no improvement. New plugs, same. There is spark on the front which seems to be the culprit. What is odd is the tach is not displaying correctly now, it is now only showing a 2,3 or 4, not the 2000, 3000, etc...for rpms. I hate electrical issues but it appears it is time to open the Ebox. And as an FYI, no white connectors are broken so I don't think water got inside but who knows. I just got this in a deal and didn't really investigate too much this weekend. Thoughts?
  Today, 11:06 AM #2
    OldGuy
    Re: STX 1100 running on 2 cylinders

    There are a couple possibilities, but the simultaneous failure of the tach eliminates most of them.
    Poor performance along with the failed tach suggests a failed Ignitor module. Do you have one to substitute?
    OLDGUY sez..... "The older I get, the better I was !
  Today, 12:15 PM #3
    hyosung
    Re: STX 1100 running on 2 cylinders

    sounds to me like the crank has slipped , but what would i know ....
