Thread: 650 750 parts

650 750 parts

    650 750 parts

    For sale:

    Orange 650sx Hydroturf rail pad kit. Includes both tray rail pads, hood pads, front plate and chin pad covers.

    120.00 shipped. Add 75.00 for a set of tray side pads and hood pads, the stock vinyl covering is, but are good for covering.

    KIMG0349.JPG

    PJS 750 wrap around pipe, modded to fit in a JS hull. Comes with rubber boots and hose clamps. 300.00 shipped.

    KIMG0348.JPG

    Purchased these last year but have decided to go another route.

    Pm me if interested.

    Also have a Factory Pipe 650 limited chamber I might let go of.
    Re: 650 750 parts

    Also selling a large sheet of orange diamond cut Hydroturf. 250 shipped with the all the pad covers, both tray rails and hood pads.
