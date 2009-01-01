Thread: 650 750 parts

For sale:
Orange 650sx Hydroturf rail pad kit. Includes both tray rail pads, hood pads, front plate and chin pad covers.
120.00 shipped. Add 75.00 for a set of tray side pads and hood pads, the stock vinyl covering is, but are good for covering.
KIMG0349.JPG
PJS 750 wrap around pipe, modded to fit in a JS hull. Comes with rubber boots and hose clamps. 300.00 shipped.
KIMG0348.JPG
Purchased these last year but have decided to go another route.
Pm me if interested.
Also have a Factory Pipe 650 limited chamber I might let go of.