I asked this question in another thread although think it got buried. I have an 02 F12x and, per previous advice, need to replace the intermediate shaft bearing housing. The information I see shows that it uses part number 43500-HW1-671 - which I cannot find new.
I can find several of the 43500-HW1-682 - although I cannot figure if this simply the replacement for the older housing. Did Honda keep the design of the shaft the same for all of the years? If so, I will order one. If not... well... advice?