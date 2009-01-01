Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: shaft bearing housing - new one to fit? #1 Resident Guru Join Date Aug 2005 Location Denial, VA Age 53 Posts 1,032 shaft bearing housing - new one to fit? I asked this question in another thread although think it got buried. I have an 02 F12x and, per previous advice, need to replace the intermediate shaft bearing housing. The information I see shows that it uses part number 43500-HW1-671 - which I cannot find new.



I can find several of the 43500-HW1-682 - although I cannot figure if this simply the replacement for the older housing. Did Honda keep the design of the shaft the same for all of the years? If so, I will order one. If not... well... advice? "Fame is fleeting although Obscurity last forever"

Napoleon Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules