Just bought matching 2007 F12 - flushing issue with one

Hello - new guy here-



I just bought these skis last week and flushed both of them for the first time today. Both have 80 hours on them. On one, no water is coming out of the pisser but is coming out behind the reverse bucket where that plate? is. I rode it yesterday with no problems. The other ski gives me a steady stream through the pisser as well as the plate behind the reverse bucket. Both are fresh-water skis.



These are my first skis so I have NO EXPERIENCE with these things. I just followed the manual for flushing and noticed the difference between the two.



