|
|
-
440/550/650 parts
440/550 mariner ride plate. Slightly bent but still works great - $50
440/550 R&D aquavein top loader grate - $60
440/550 OE stock bore outlet nozzle - $50
mikuni bn38 carb. Original, came off running ski -$50
440/550 38mm intake manifold - $40
NIB genuine mikuni bn38 rebuild kit - $25
650 pump /aftermarket impeller. Will need new bearings, impeller will need refurb. Some scuffs on the wear ring - $60
550 PP cylinder. On .5 overbore. Previously bored/honed by Newmiller but will need additional .5 bore before using due to scoring - $70
prices don't include shipping or PP fees. Pm if interested.
IMG_7264.JPGIMG_7246.JPG
-
Frequent Poster
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests)
- candysucker
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules