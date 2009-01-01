 440/550/650 parts
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 04:32 PM #1
    candysucker
    candysucker is online now
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Dec 2016
    Location
    Portland
    Posts
    114

    440/550/650 parts

    440/550 mariner ride plate. Slightly bent but still works great - $50
    440/550 R&D aquavein top loader grate - $60
    440/550 OE stock bore outlet nozzle - $50
    mikuni bn38 carb. Original, came off running ski -$50
    440/550 38mm intake manifold - $40
    NIB genuine mikuni bn38 rebuild kit - $25
    650 pump /aftermarket impeller. Will need new bearings, impeller will need refurb. Some scuffs on the wear ring - $60
    550 PP cylinder. On .5 overbore. Previously bored/honed by Newmiller but will need additional .5 bore before using due to scoring - $70

    prices don't include shipping or PP fees. Pm if interested.

    IMG_7264.JPGIMG_7246.JPG
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 05:16 PM #2
    92Kawasaki750SS
    92Kawasaki750SS is online now
    Frequent Poster 92Kawasaki750SS's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2015
    Location
    United States
    Age
    33
    Posts
    278

    Re: 440/550/650 parts

    Pm sent
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests)

  1. candysucker

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 