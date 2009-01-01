Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 440/550/650 parts #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Dec 2016 Location Portland Posts 114 440/550/650 parts 440/550 mariner ride plate. Slightly bent but still works great - $50

440/550 R&D aquavein top loader grate - $60

440/550 OE stock bore outlet nozzle - $50

mikuni bn38 carb. Original, came off running ski -$50

440/550 38mm intake manifold - $40

NIB genuine mikuni bn38 rebuild kit - $25

650 pump /aftermarket impeller. Will need new bearings, impeller will need refurb. Some scuffs on the wear ring - $60

550 PP cylinder. On .5 overbore. Previously bored/honed by Newmiller but will need additional .5 bore before using due to scoring - $70



prices don't include shipping or PP fees. Pm if interested.



