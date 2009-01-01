I have a 1990 Kawasaki 550 SX. It is completely stock, except for reserve tank bypass. Top end is decent, but recently seems to really load up at mid to low speed. After a jump, just seems to bog significantly and take a while to lean out again. No, I am not over revving the engine. I live just below Tallahassee, but get to Atlanta and Orlando regularly. I am looking for a reliable shop to leave my ski with for maintenance, tune up, etc., in the off season. Any suggestions?