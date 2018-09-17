 82 JS550 help
Thread: 82 JS550 help

  Today, 09:56 PM
    Ryanpb68
    82 JS550 help

    ok ready for this bear with me. i can only get this thing to fire on the rear cylinder with the front plug out. i have spark on both plugs. how do you check timing? also my ground goes from battery to intake manifold which is aluminum. would the aluminum have any difference on ground the bolt is steel and is bolted onto the block right so that should be a good ground. runs awesome on one cylinder. try to put plug in while its running and it dies. wont start on both. ive changed plugs, clipped wires. honestly im lost. compression ins 126 on both.
    so from what i can tell its got some mods. im pretty green and im learning so hit me with all the proven knowledge youve got. Thanks for your time.
  Today, 10:04 PM
    Ryanpb68
    Re: 82 JS550 help

    also i did the seadoo 580 starter conversion to rule out the starter. originally thought it was just to slow to start. now the thing has plenty of starter turning it.
