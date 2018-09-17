Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 82 JS550 help #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2018 Location OH Age 35 Posts 14 82 JS550 help ok ready for this bear with me. i can only get this thing to fire on the rear cylinder with the front plug out. i have spark on both plugs. how do you check timing? also my ground goes from battery to intake manifold which is aluminum. would the aluminum have any difference on ground the bolt is steel and is bolted onto the block right so that should be a good ground. runs awesome on one cylinder. try to put plug in while its running and it dies. wont start on both. ive changed plugs, clipped wires. honestly im lost. compression ins 126 on both.

so from what i can tell its got some mods. im pretty green and im learning so hit me with all the proven knowledge youve got. Thanks for your time.

20180917_112746.jpg20180917_112757.jpg20180917_112904.jpg #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2018 Location OH Age 35 Posts 14 Re: 82 JS550 help also i did the seadoo 580 starter conversion to rule out the starter. originally thought it was just to slow to start. now the thing has plenty of starter turning it.

