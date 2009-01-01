|
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Impros = piss poor
Ill keep this short and sweet. I had a prop custom ordered and made by impros. Once i received and measured it, it was competely different than what i ordered. It cost me $515. I asked kindly to send the impeller back for a refund because this is not what i ordered. Their response was sell it on social media.
Impros is a poorly run business and i urge anyone to stay away. Skat Trak is by far worlds ahead of them!
