Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Impros = piss poor #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Nov 2008 Location Cleveland, Ohio Posts 2,239 Impros = piss poor Ill keep this short and sweet. I had a prop custom ordered and made by impros. Once i received and measured it, it was competely different than what i ordered. It cost me $515. I asked kindly to send the impeller back for a refund because this is not what i ordered. Their response was sell it on social media.



Impros is a poorly run business and i urge anyone to stay away. Skat Trak is by far worlds ahead of them!

