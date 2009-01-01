|
|
-
Top Dog
Buckshot 44s on R&D manifold
image.jpegimage.jpeg
Clean buckshot 44s , came off 717 sea doo XP , fresh rebuilds , mikuni kits , RTR ,
these would make your reed 550 run hard , inline with flexy coupler will fit multiple stand up ski aftermarket manifolds , kawi or Yamaha , 430$ shipped , can rejet if you are going to put on something other than a sea doo
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules