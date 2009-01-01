Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Buckshot 44s on R&D manifold #1 Top Dog Join Date Aug 2016 Location Idaho/California Posts 1,215 Buckshot 44s on R&D manifold image.jpegimage.jpeg

Clean buckshot 44s , came off 717 sea doo XP , fresh rebuilds , mikuni kits , RTR ,

these would make your reed 550 run hard , inline with flexy coupler will fit multiple stand up ski aftermarket manifolds , kawi or Yamaha , 430$ shipped , can rejet if you are going to put on something other than a sea doo

