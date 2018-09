Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Yamaha FX1 complete pump assembly #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2005 Location Brigantine, NJ Posts 144 Yamaha FX1 complete pump assembly This is a complete pump assembly with a Solas 17/23 stainless prop and a good driveshaft. The prop has been machined/setback for better hook up. The driveshaft splines are in very good shape and the bearings are smooth and tight. The pump liner is in pere t condition also.This is a compkete drop in solution for your worn out pump.





