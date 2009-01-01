Hello all,

I have a 93 550sx with every bolt on mod, ported cylinders, lightened flywheel,pipe, impeller, head etc, etc.

I am currently running a 44mm black jack carb (jetworks)

I am toying with going with dual 38's (black jacks)

Am I going to see any noticeable gains, or should I stick with the single?

This is probably an old topic, but I have been out of the game for a few years.

Thanks all! Cheers!