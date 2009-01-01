Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Dual Carbs vs single 44 on 550 sx #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2005 Location Huntington Beach, ca Age 45 Posts 133 Dual Carbs vs single 44 on 550 sx Hello all,



I have a 93 550sx with every bolt on mod, ported cylinders, lightened flywheel,pipe, impeller, head etc, etc.



I am currently running a 44mm black jack carb (jetworks)



I am toying with going with dual 38's (black jacks)



Am I going to see any noticeable gains, or should I stick with the single?



This is probably an old topic, but I have been out of the game for a few years.



Thanks all! Cheers!

