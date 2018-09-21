Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Opinion Needed: Is this piston usable? '87 JS550 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2010 Location Utah Posts 36 Opinion Needed: Is this piston usable? '87 JS550 Starting to reassemble a 1987 PP JS550 and found a mark out of one of the pistons. Is it done or can something be done and it made usable? Thanks in advance.

20180921_152856.jpg #2 Top Dog Join Date Oct 2006 Location under a ton of work Posts 1,746 Re: Opinion Needed: Is this piston usable? '87 JS550 Is this a new piston?

The nick is nothing to worry about.just use fine sandpaper and remove any sharp edge.

Check back of skirt for an eventual crack but its probably fine.

this area is thick so youll be ok

