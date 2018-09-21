|
Opinion Needed: Is this piston usable? '87 JS550
Starting to reassemble a 1987 PP JS550 and found a mark out of one of the pistons. Is it done or can something be done and it made usable? Thanks in advance.
20180921_152856.jpg
Re: Opinion Needed: Is this piston usable? '87 JS550
Is this a new piston?
The nick is nothing to worry about.just use fine sandpaper and remove any sharp edge.
Check back of skirt for an eventual crack but its probably fine.
this area is thick so youll be ok
