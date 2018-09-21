 Opinion Needed: Is this piston usable? '87 JS550
  Today, 05:38 PM
    nomeite
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Aug 2010
    Location
    Utah
    Posts
    36

    Opinion Needed: Is this piston usable? '87 JS550

    Starting to reassemble a 1987 PP JS550 and found a mark out of one of the pistons. Is it done or can something be done and it made usable? Thanks in advance.
    20180921_152856.jpg
  Today, 07:07 PM
    restosud
    Top Dog
    Join Date
    Oct 2006
    Location
    under a ton of work
    Posts
    1,746

    Re: Opinion Needed: Is this piston usable? '87 JS550

    Is this a new piston?
    The nick is nothing to worry about.just use fine sandpaper and remove any sharp edge.
    Check back of skirt for an eventual crack but its probably fine.
    this area is thick so youll be ok
