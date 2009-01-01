Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Huge Thumbs up to John at Jetski Solutions!!!!! #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2018 Location Dallas. PA Age 54 Posts 29 Huge Thumbs up to John at Jetski Solutions!!!!! Just wanted to drop a quick shout out to John at JSS. I am new to these things and needed an ECU. I made some mistakes along the way but learned a lot and ultimately ended up having John rebuild the ECU for my 99 Kawasaki 1100 STX. He was fair, super profissional and went way out of his way in helping me to get up and running. Not only did he repair my unit better than new, he provided me guidance and direction on issues that really didn't fall under what was required for the ECU rebuild. Thanks for all your help John! Last edited by Stonedbeetle; Today at 05:23 PM . Reason: Wonky title Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

