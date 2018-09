Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: Kawi ZXI 1100 - Advice #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2013 Location Chattanooga Age 43 Posts 4 Kawi ZXI 1100 - Advice I have a 1996 ZXI 1100. My brother took it out and put gas in it and then ran it for about 1.5 hours (on and off). I have it set up for premix and he didn't add any oil to the fuel. The tank was almost empty when he filled it.



What are some of the problems i should be watching out for? I'm adding oil today to the remaining fuel. Should i add a higher ratio than normal to make sure everything is lubricated? I usually run it at 50:1. #2 Re: Kawi ZXI 1100 - Advice If you deleted the injection system, converted to premix, and then ran straight gas, plan on a new motor.



Not sure how it survived for an hour and a half with absolutely no lubrication, but I'd say the crank is pretty pi$$ed off, and the cylinder walls need some bondo to smooth them out.







I'll tell your girl you said "hi".



#3 Re: Kawi ZXI 1100 - Advice I bet she ran AMAZING, though. Right?







I'll tell your girl you said "hi".



#4 Re: Kawi ZXI 1100 - Advice My guess is you lucked out with the new gas mixing with the old mixed gas. Maybe you got lucky? I would check compression to see if there are any issues. Toss in some fresh mixed fuel and call it a day.

