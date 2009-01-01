Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 89 JS550 graphics #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2017 Location PA Posts 63 89 JS550 graphics Any chance someone can point me in the direction of a place that sells stock graphics for an 89 JS550? The one I have is in great shape and I love it but the graphics are terribly faded. I tried contacting Exotic Signs but never received a response and can't seem to find anyone that has graphics for that year. #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Mar 2016 Location Central nj Posts 143 Re: 89 JS550 graphics http://www.lg1designs.com/OEM%20KITS.htm



http://www.lg1designs.com/OEM%20KITS.htm

They have exactly those graphics.

Awesome, thank you! I guess my mistake was to search by the year and the model versus a general search for jet ski graphics.

