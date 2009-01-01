|
89 JS550 graphics
Any chance someone can point me in the direction of a place that sells stock graphics for an 89 JS550? The one I have is in great shape and I love it but the graphics are terribly faded. I tried contacting Exotic Signs but never received a response and can't seem to find anyone that has graphics for that year.
Re: 89 JS550 graphics
Awesome, thank you! I guess my mistake was to search by the year and the model versus a general search for jet ski graphics.
