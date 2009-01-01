 89 JS550 graphics
    89 JS550 graphics

    Any chance someone can point me in the direction of a place that sells stock graphics for an 89 JS550? The one I have is in great shape and I love it but the graphics are terribly faded. I tried contacting Exotic Signs but never received a response and can't seem to find anyone that has graphics for that year.
    Re: 89 JS550 graphics

    http://www.lg1designs.com/OEM%20KITS.htm

    They have exactly those graphics.
    Re: 89 JS550 graphics

    Awesome, thank you! I guess my mistake was to search by the year and the model versus a general search for jet ski graphics.
